Cartoon Network and HBO Max Renew Fan-Favorite Spinoff Series For Season 2

WarnerMedia Kids & Family Entertainment has renewed the fan-favorite animated series We Baby Bears for a second season. The series, which is a spinoff of the animated series We Bare Bears, airs on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Calvin Wong is set to serve as showrunner for Season 2 of the series while Daniel Chong and Manny Hernandez will continue as executive producers, according to Variety.

We Baby Bears is produced by Cartoon Network Studios and was their top-rated telecast for the week ending January 2nd. According to Cartoon Network, the series gave them their highest rated Saturday since April 2021.

“For nearly 10 years, the Bears have unapologetically been themselves in a human world and their stories have been a delightful metaphor for the misadventures that ensue in finding friends,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “‘We Baby Bears’ takes us to the origin of their journey with the artistic influences of an incredibly diverse creative team and a breakout voice cast who propel real-life feelings into this adorable trio finding their way.”

“Since its launch, ‘We Baby Bears’ has been delivering stellar creative and performance highs,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. “Cartoon Network Studios made yet another show with originality, hilarity, and heart. Not your typical babies, the new season takes the bears to more fantastical places with even more colorful characters, told in an epic and modern way.”

We Baby Bears follows the adventures of Grizz (Connor Andrade), Panda (Amari McCoy), and Ice Bear (Max Mitchell) as they travel in a magical box to fantastic new worlds as they search for a place to call home. According to the network, each episode “transports them into vibrant and colorful worlds, where they befriend legions of familiar fairytale faces. During their nonstop crusade, they are faced with the decision to stay or to continue on their journey for a permanent abode they can call home.”

