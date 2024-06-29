Ed, Edd n Eddy Reboot Would "Fail Miserably," Says Creator

It has been twenty-five years since Cartoon Network introduced fans to the beloved and surreal cul-de-sac that housed Ed, Edd n Eddy. Since that time, there has been no sequel or re-imagining of the series and based on a recent interview from creator Danny Antonucci, fans might not want to get their hopes up for a revival. In a new interview, Antonucci not only discussed the series but took the chance to share some interesting tidbits about a potential sequel and why he believes that bringing back the series would do nothing but "fail miserably".

In chatting with Animation Magazine, series creator Danny Antonucci didn't mince words in talking about the success of a possible reboot to everyone's favorite trio of Eds, "For me, I've done what I was going to do. I mean, if the network wants to do it, all the best to them: It will fail miserably. They could have done a lot of things like spinoffs with some of the characters. I've been told you can do it for Adult Swim, and they're all grown up, but then you are just repeating an idea. It was what it was and to go back and revisit would not be the same."

AI, Edd, N Eddy

Antonucci also discussed the current state of animation, stating that he still manages to find some quite beautiful aspects of the medium while disparaging the use of artificial intelligence, "Oh, I think the stop-motion world is beautiful, and there's some great work being done, because I am all about anything that's handmade. But I'm not a big fan of what computer animation is giving us. I think it just looks the same and a little bit too emo and weird for me. They're not letting people put their visions on the air anymore. I know that Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network are doing their little things, but at the end of the day what is coming out that's new and exciting? That's what I love about the stop-motion world."

