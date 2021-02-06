Cartoon Network Debuts “Drawing to Make it Happen” Celebrating Black History Month

✖

Cartoon Network is rolling out the Drawing to Make it Happen short today as a part of Black History Month. The network is featuring the work of Sidney Keys III, a 15-year-old entrepreneur. In addition to that, Keys is the CEO of Books n Bros, which helps promote literacy among Black boys. This follows similar initiatives to showcase other youth making a difference in their communities, while having an eye towards education. To help narrate the star, Craig and Jessica from Craig of the Creek will guest star. The opening graphics for the clip were designed by Marco Cheatham, a Black St. Louis-based art director and illustrator. You can catch all the Drawn To episodes on the Cartoon Network App and Cartoon Network today. If you missed it, the spot will also live on the network's social media platforms.

“Black History Month is important to me because it gives the opportunity to reflect and see people who look like me in an impactful light,” explained Keys. “It also gives permission to have a sense of pride to celebrate our African American history and culture. I am honored to be a part of this Drawn To project as a young Black boy in America during such an exciting time in history! The legendary and unsung heroes of social justice who aren’t here today would be proud."

Cartoon Network describes their efforts:

“Building on the success of the series which launched early in 2020, Drawn To aims to authentically tell stories by weaving together universal themes such as “Community,” “Family” and “Love” that resonate with both kids and parents. The series spotlights everyday kids and kid influencers celebrating achievements and ideas while engaging young viewers. By raising awareness on topics that kids care about, Drawn To spotlights the positive in today's generation and our future. Each Drawn To is produced in partnership with local artists to cultivate authentic connections with the topics being discussed.”

