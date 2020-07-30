CBS All Access Adds Over 70 New Shows Including Avatar: The Last Airbender and More Classic Nickelodeon Titles

Let the great CBS All Access overhaul of 2020 begin! The ViacomCBS streaming service announced earlier this year that it planned to add hordes of new content over the course of 2020, and that process finally began on Thursday morning. CBS All Access has now added a ton of movies to go along with 70 new shows to the service, as well as additional seasons of shows that were already there. The lineup now boasts Nickelodeon classics like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Rugrats, and every previous season of SpongeBob Squarepants.

More than 3,500 individual TV episodes were added to CBS All Access on Thursday morning, delivering shows from popular networks like BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon. These new additions include Danny Phantom, The Legend of Korra, Chappelle's Show, Reno 911!, The Challenge, and RuPaul's Drag Race.

CBS All Access also began bolstering its movie lineup, adding the likes of Charlotte's Web and Scary Movie, among others. There are now more than 150 movies total on the service, and the goal is for that number to continue growing as time goes on.

This overhaul will continue in the months to come, as CBS All Access plans to rebrand the entire service in early 2021. This will also bring some new, exclusive content to the service, including the SpongeBob spinoff series Kamp Koral and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting evolution of CBS All Access into the subscription streaming home for ViacomCBS and a preview of what’s to come,” said Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS and President & Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Digital. “As the first Network to market with a branded direct-to-consumer service more than five years ago, we have the advantage and experience of building it from the ground up, establishing distribution points across all major platforms, creating a service with high user engagement and low churn, and crafting a robust slate of exclusive originals from which we continue to build. By bringing the valuable IP and creative capabilities from across ViacomCBS together in one product, we will deliver to consumers a compelling and differentiated service with something for everyone across news, live sports and on-demand entertainment in every genre.”

CBS All Access aims to have more than 30,000 episodes and movies on its roster in the future, in addition to its live sports offerings.

What do you think of the new options on CBS All Access? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.