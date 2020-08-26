CBS Releases Full Fall TV Schedule

Due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, broadcast TV is going to look a lot different this fall when it returns. Nearly every popular show is still waiting to get the greenlight to go back to work, so there won't be any new content in store when the normal start of the season rolls around in September. Networks are being forced to get creative and figure out how to put things on the air while also buying enough time to get their heavy hitters back. On Wednesday, CBS announced its fall schedule, and it's hoping to utilize a combination of reality TV and streaming to get the attention of TV viewers.

The likes of Love Island and Big Brother will be the backbone of the fall lineup for CBS, which isn't surprising given their success over the summer. The other big reality program that will air new episodes is The Amazing Race, which had already filmed its new season ahead of the pandemic.

CBS will be airing the first season of Star Trek: Discovery on Thursday nights, as people may not have had the chance to see the CBS All Access original. The network will also air episodes of the fourth season of One Day at a Time, which aired on Pop TV earlier this year. You can check out the full CBS fall schedule below.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Big Brother: 8:00-9:00 PM

Love Island: 9:00-10:00 PM

48 Hours: Suspicion (Special Wednesday Edition): 10:00-11:00 PM

Saturday, Sept. 12

Love Island: More to Love: 9:00-10:00 PM

48 Hours (34th Season Premiere): 10:00-11:00 PM

Sunday, Sept. 20

(NFL Double Header)

60 Minutes (53rd Season Premiere): 7:30-8:30 PM, ET/ 7:00-8:00 PM, PT

Big Brother: 8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT

Love Island: 9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT

Monday, Sept. 21

Love Island: 9:00-10:00 PM

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Broadcast Premiere): 10:00-11:00 PM

Thursday, Sept. 24

Big Brother: 8:00-9:00 PM

Love Island: 9:00-10:00 PM

Star Trek: Discovery (Broadcast Premiere - 1st Season): 10:00-11:00 PM

Friday, Sept. 25

The Greatest #AtHome Videos: 8:00-9:00 PM

Love Island: 9:00-10:00 PM

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Love Island (2nd Season Finale): 8:00-9:00 PM

Friday, Oct. 2

The Greatest #AtHome Videos: 8:00-9:00 PM

Undercover Boss (10th Season Premiere): 9:00-10:00 PM

Monday, Oct. 12, 19, 26

One Day at a Time (Broadcast Premiere - 4th Season): 9:00-10:00 PM

Manhunt: Deadly Games: 10:00-11:00 PM

Tuesday, Oct. 13

The FBI Declassified (Season Premiere): 10:00-11:00 PM

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Big Brother: 8:00-9:00 PM

The Amazing Race (32nd Season Premiere): 9:00-10:00 PM

Wednesday, Oct. 28

The Amazing Race (Normal Time Premiere): 8:00-9:00 PM

Big Brother (22nd Season Finale): 9:00-11:00 PM

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.