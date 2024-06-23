Chicago P.D. Star Joins FBI: International For Season 4

Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Sofer is heading to FBI: International. According to TVLine, Sofer, who starred on Chicago P.D. from the NBC series' first season and departed the One Chicago show during Season 10 in October 2022, has been cast as a series regular for CBS' FBI: International's fourth season. Both series come from creator Dick Wolf.

Sofer making the jump to FBI: International isn't exactly an unheard of move. Another Chicago P.D. star, Tracy Spiridakos, appeared on FBI in 2020 though in Sofer's case the change in series is a little different. One Chicago and CBS' FBI series are part of the same shared universe and Spiridakos' appearance on FBI saw her crossover her Chicago P.D. character, Hailey Upton. Sofer moving to FBI: International will see the actor playing a brand new character that has not been named.

Sofer's move to FBI: International comes after the series lost one of its stars. Lucas Kleintank departed the CBS series in Season 3,noting at the time that his decision to depart was "driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life."

What is FBI: International About?

The third series in the FBI franchise, FBI: International follows the operatives of the FBI's International Fly Team. The team is headquartered in Budapest and travels throughout Europe, dealing with threats against American citizens and putting their lives on the line to protect the United States and its people. The series stars Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Christina Wolfe, Eva-Jane Willis, and Teri Polo. It was renewed for a fourth season back in April. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.

Chicago Fire Has Promoted a Cast Member to Series Regular for Season 13

In other One Chicago news, Chicago Fire is set to make another change for its upcoming thirteenth season. Jocelyn Hudon, who plays paramedic Lyla Novak, has been upped to series regular for Season 13 of the NBC series. Hudon joined Chicago Fire in Season 12.

Hudon's promotion to series regular is the latest change for Chicago Fire. In May, it was announced that the long-running series will be losing one of its original cast members headed into Season 13 with Eamonn Walker exiting Chicago Fire as a series regular. Walker plays Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden with the character being appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of the CFD in the Season 12 finale. Walker is expected to appear in a recurring capacity for Season 13. Another series star, Kara Kilmer exited the series at the end of Season 12.