CBS Series’ Reruns Are Beating Every Other Network’s Comedies in the Ratings This Season

When it comes to network comedies, CBS is dominating the ratings and even among CBS’ comedy offerings, there’s one show whose reruns are even beating the original episodes of other networks’ comedy offerings. According to Nielsen (via The Wrap), The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon is dominating network comedy. Not only is the series the number one comedy on a list of 34 series overall, repeats of the series placed seventh, putting it ahead of ABC’s The Conners and Abbott Elementary which took the eighth and ninth slots respectively. The rest of the top ten was comprised of CBS series: Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, United States of Al, and B Positive.

And when it comes to new episodes of Young Sheldon, it is holding the top spot on the overall top ten by a pretty sound lead. The series’ new episodes average 9.275 million total viewers while the second place series, Ghosts, averages 8.216 million total viewers. In terms of the most-watched broadcast television comedies for the 2020-2021 season, Young Sheldon tops that list as well.

Having debuted in 2017, Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as the adolescent version of Sheldon Cooper, Jim Parson’s character in The Big Bang Theory. The series also stars Zoe Perry, Lancer Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts and is executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons, and Todd Piewak. The series is currently in its fifth season and has been renewed through season seven on CBS.

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “YOUNG SHELDON dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

