CBS Renews Several Popular Reality Shows for New Seasons

TV networks are starting to get their schedules together for the next season, which means that announcements regarding renewals and cancellations are imminent. The biggest shows, those considered sure things to return for new seasons, often get renewed early. CBS has already started that process, renewing a solid chunk of its comedy slate for the fall. On Wednesday, the network announced even more renewals, bringing back four of its biggest reality performers.

Wednesday saw the renewal of iconic reality competition series Survivor. Ironically, the announcement came the same day as Survivor‘s Season 42 premiere episode. Unlike most other shows, Survivor airs two seasons each year, and CBS has brought it back for both seasons in 2022-23. This renewal will take the series through Season 44.

Survivor wasn’t the only long-running reality show included in this new CBS renewal wave. Unsurprisingly, The Amazing Race was also renewed for another season. The 33rd season of The Amazing Race just finished up on CBS and the new order will take the show through Season 34. The Amazing Race aired its first season in 2001, one year after Survivor changed the way we look at reality television.

There were a total of four reality shows renewed by CBS on Wednesday. Tough as Nails, which is also hosted by The Amazing Race‘s Phil Keoghan, is bring brought back for a fourth season next year. Last season, Tough as Nails aired on Wednesday nights after new episodes of Survivor, helping it build a bigger audience. The previous season saw 3.57 million viewers tun in per episode.

The final reality renewal on Wednesday was handed to Secret Celebrity Renovation. The home renovation series is hosted by Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner and featured celebrity guests in each episode as they take part in surprise remodeling efforts for unsuspecting homeowners. The freshman season of Secret Celebrity Renovation aired during the summer and averaged 2.72 million viewers per episode.

