CBS's Ghosts Cast Reveal Their Favorite Fictional Ghosts

Tonight, fans get a chance to enjoy the second Halloween-themed episode of CBS's hit comedy Ghosts. In a house absolutely full to bursting with ghosts, it makes sense that there are some spooks to be had, so Halloween episodes seem like they're as guaranteed to be part of this show as they are a part of The Simpsons, and this year, Sam and Jay's house hosts a séance, which provides more uncomfortable for the ghosts -- particularly Hetty -- than anybody else.

The series centers on Samantha (Rose McIver, iZombie) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar, Free Guy), a young couple who inherit a massive New England manor and decide to transform it into a bed and breakfast. In the first season, Samantha had a near-death experience, and when she came out of it, she could suddenly see and communicate with ghosts. That's perfect fodder for comedy, because the old mansion they now live in has seen so many people die in it that there's a bulit-in ensemble comedy that spans all of time and numerous cultures.

The series is funny and wacky, but punctuated with moments of earnestness and heart that elevate it beyond most sitcoms. But its high concept also offers a lot of opportunities to comment on other aspects of popular culture through the characters, whether it's Revolutionary War officer Isaac exploring his jealousy of Hamilton, or Prohibition-era lounge singer Alberta encountering an obsessed fan who runs a museum to her career out of his mother's garage. So, we had only one thing we had to ask the cast:

What is your favorite ghost? And, if it isn't the same one, what would your character's favorite ghost be?

Luckily, we got a bunch of answers back, and before tonight's spooky new episode, you can check in with some of the ghosts of Ghosts get see what spectral messages they have for us.

You can see the episode's full synopsis below, and the answers from the cast to follow.

"Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past" – A séance at Sam and Jay's last-minute Halloween party conjures up a spirit from Hetty's past. Also, Isaac worries Nigel will be turned off by his ghost power.

The Halloween episode of Ghosts airs tonight,Thursday, October 27, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.