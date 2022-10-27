CBS's Ghosts Cast Reveal Their Favorite Fictional Ghosts
Tonight, fans get a chance to enjoy the second Halloween-themed episode of CBS's hit comedy Ghosts. In a house absolutely full to bursting with ghosts, it makes sense that there are some spooks to be had, so Halloween episodes seem like they're as guaranteed to be part of this show as they are a part of The Simpsons, and this year, Sam and Jay's house hosts a séance, which provides more uncomfortable for the ghosts -- particularly Hetty -- than anybody else.
The series centers on Samantha (Rose McIver, iZombie) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar, Free Guy), a young couple who inherit a massive New England manor and decide to transform it into a bed and breakfast. In the first season, Samantha had a near-death experience, and when she came out of it, she could suddenly see and communicate with ghosts. That's perfect fodder for comedy, because the old mansion they now live in has seen so many people die in it that there's a bulit-in ensemble comedy that spans all of time and numerous cultures.
The series is funny and wacky, but punctuated with moments of earnestness and heart that elevate it beyond most sitcoms. But its high concept also offers a lot of opportunities to comment on other aspects of popular culture through the characters, whether it's Revolutionary War officer Isaac exploring his jealousy of Hamilton, or Prohibition-era lounge singer Alberta encountering an obsessed fan who runs a museum to her career out of his mother's garage. So, we had only one thing we had to ask the cast:
What is your favorite ghost? And, if it isn't the same one, what would your character's favorite ghost be?
Luckily, we got a bunch of answers back, and before tonight's spooky new episode, you can check in with some of the ghosts of Ghosts get see what spectral messages they have for us.
You can see the episode's full synopsis below, and the answers from the cast to follow.
"Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past" – A séance at Sam and Jay's last-minute Halloween party conjures up a spirit from Hetty's past. Also, Isaac worries Nigel will be turned off by his ghost power.
The Halloween episode of Ghosts airs tonight,Thursday, October 27, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Rose McIver (Samantha)
"I've gotta say Casper here for favorite ghost. I mean it's in the title. He's a friendly ghost. What more could you want from a house mate!"
Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn)
"My favorite fictional ghost is Beetlejuice (obviously). Thorfinn's favorite ghost would be Patrick Swayze in Ghost, because Thorfinn loves Patrick Swayze after watching him karate kick everyone in Road House."
Richie Moriarty (Pege)
"My favorite fictional ghost is Slimer from Ghostbusters. Ghostbusters was the first movie I ever saw in theaters and it left quite the impression on me. Slimer is an icon. I think Pete's favorite ghosts would probably be Casper. Pete and Casper are two friendly peas in a pod."
Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty)
"Patrick Swayze. Season One Hetty would not agree. Season Two Hetty is ALL about it!"
Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac)
"My favorite fictional ghost is a tie between Alfre Woodard in Heart and Souls and Geena Davis in Beetlejuice. Both would be incredible haunts. I don't think Isaac would pick the same ones. I think [Isaac would] go with the Ghost of Christmas Past because he would want to be validated for all the moments in which he regales his fellow spirits with his accomplishments."
Danielle Pinnock (Alberta)
"Any Ghost that Oda Mae Brown conjures up would probably be a fave of mine. Whoopi Goldberg was so iconic in that role, and I think me and the character would be besties."
Asher Grodman (Trevor)
"Great question, I'm gonna go with Mufasa; that scene still brings me to tears. As for Trevor, I bet he would love the lady in Ghostbusters who floats above Dan Aykroyd in bed, unzips his pants and proceeds to…well, you get it. "
Román Zaragoza (Sasappis)
"I would say my favorite fictional ghost is Beetlejuice and I would think Sasappis would agree with me. Beetlejuice enjoys stirring up some trouble and causing drama, so Sass would definitely think he is entertaining."
Sheila Carrasco (Flower)
"My favorite fictional ghost would have to be Shoeless Joe Jackson from Field of Dreams! And I think Flower would definitely pick Slimer from Ghostbusters, because she'd want him to be happy and eat as much as he wants poor thing- plus he's pretty cute!"