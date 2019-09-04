Netflix Reveals First Look at New Animated Series Centaurworld

Netflix’s crop of animated series is about to get a pretty unique entry. On Tuesday, Netflix announced a 20-episode order for Centaurworld, their upcoming animated musical series. The news was accompanied by a piece of promo art, which you can check out below.

Centaurworld follows a warhorse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes, and sizes. Desperate to return home, she befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she’s ever faced before.

While the cast for the series has not been announced, the series is expected to feature a mix of animation styles, and include original songs in a variety of genres.

The series will hail from Megan Nicole Dong, a first-time showrunner who previously worked on How to Train Your Dragon 2 and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. She also served as a supervising director on Netflix’s Pinky Malinky.

Executive producers on the series include Dong and Dominic Bisignano (Star vs the Forces of Evil) who will serve as co-executive producer. Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony) will serve as story editor, and Toby Chu (Bao) will be the series composer.

