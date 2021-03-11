Apple TV+ Renews Central Park for Season 3

✖

The wacky, musical antics of the characters that inhabit Central Park are returning for yet another go-round. The animated comedy on Apple TV+ is already preparing its second season, but the streamer has already decided to give the series an early renewal. Central Park, from the mind behind Bob's Burgers, is officially coming back for Season 3.

Central Park co-creator broke the news to fans on Wednesday with a message about all of the new episodes and original songs that will be released because of the new renewal.

“Seasons 2 and 3 of Central Park mean twenty-nine more episodes, and something like a hundred and fifteen new songs — a hundred and fifteen!,” Bouchard wrote in a tweet. “The people who make this show dazzle me with their talent and ambition and sheer will. And Apple and 20th have shown their will too! I’m honored to be a part of something with this much chutzpah.”

Bouchard created Central Park alongside Nora Smith and Josh Gad, and it tells the story of a family that looks after one of the country's most famous parks. Gad stars in the series alongside Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci. Kirsten Bell starred in the first season of Central Park, voicing a biracial character, but she was replaced by Raver-Lampman going into Season 2.

The first three episodes of Central Park's second season are set to debut on the streaming service on Friday, June 25th. There will be new a new episode released every Friday following that debut.

