Chadwick Boseman Hosted Episode of Saturday Night Live Re-Airing Tonight on NBC

NBC will re-run a Chadwick Boseman-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live in remembrance of the actor, who died on August 28 at the age of 43. The episode that originally aired in April 2018 with musical guest Cardi B will have its encore airing tonight, September 5, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. In Boseman's first turn as SNL host, the Black Panther star reprised his role as Wakanda King T'Challa in Black Jeopardy and played a fan of the Marvel Studios blockbuster in a skit centered on the iconic "Wakanda salute" opposite Leslie Jones, Chris Redd, Beck Bennett, and Pete Davidson.

An advertisement for the Season 43 episode also referenced Black Panther when Boseman — pressed by SNL cast members Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, and Alex Moffat — denied the existence of Vibranium, a fictional alloy found only in Wakanda in the Marvel universe.

Boseman died last week following a four-year battle with colon cancer. It was during this period, and between "countless surgeries and chemotherapy," that the actor filmed Black Panther as well as Avengers sequels Infinity War and Endgame, Reginald Hudlin's Marshall, and the Spike Lee-directed Da 5 Bloods.

In an August 29 tweet, SNL paid tribute to Boseman with a painting showing the actor sat atop a panther in a serene setting.

Disney-owned ABC Network honored the Marvel star with 20/20 special Chadwick Boseman: Tribute For a King, which followed an ad-free airing of Black Panther on September 30. The tribute, featuring appearances from Boseman's Marvel co-stars, is now available in the film's bonus features section on Disney+.

Sketches from the Boseman and Cardi B fronted episode of Saturday Night Live are also available for viewing on the NBC website, including "Wakanda Forever," "Warehouse Fire," "Restaurant Complaint," and "Black Jeopardy." The episode has its encore airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.