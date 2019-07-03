Charisma Carpenter Pays Tribute to the Angel Stars Who Passed Away

This October will mark 20 years since the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off, Angel, premiered on the small screen. Last month, the cast reunited for a cover photo shoot and interview with Entertainment Weekly. Ever since the issue’s release, some of the cast have been sharing various content from their time on the show on social media. Charisma Carpenter, who is best known for playing Cordelia Chase on both Buffy and Angel, has been posting tons of behind-the-scenes content from her time on the series. Recently, she took the time to honor two of her co-stars who are no longer with us: Andy Hallett (Lorne) and Glenn Quinn (Doyle).

“More from move. -I literally saved everything. ‘Uncle Andy’ 💖 #ats #bts Gone but not forgotten,” she wrote. As you can see, the image is of a card given to Carpenter from Hallett to celebrate the birth of her son, Donovan.

Her next post was to honor Quinn, who many people know as Mark from Roseanne.

“Wish he was here to tease about this! #glennquinn #angel is 20, Gone but not forgotten #bts #ats,” she added.

Hallett passed away from congestive heart failure on March 29, 2009, at 33-years-old. Quinn passed on December 3, 2002, from an overdose at the age of 32. Both Hallett and Quinn served as series regulars on the show, however, Quinn’s tenure was short-lived. His character died in the ninth episode of the series, but he left a permanent impact on the show. Hallett first appeared in the show’s second season premiere, eventually becoming a series regular. The actor was featured on the series until it ended, appearing in a total of 76 episodes.

Much of the Angel cast will be reuniting once again in October at New York Comic Con for a special anniversary panel. Carpenter, James Marsters (Spike), J. August Richards (Charles Gunn), Alexis Denisof (Wesley Wyndam-Pryce) and Amy Acker (Winifred Burkle/Illyria) will all be in attendance. Unfortunately, David Boreanaz, who played the titular role in the show, will not be there.

