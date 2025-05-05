Netflix’s One Piece Shares New Sneak Peek at Live-Action Chopper

One Piece is now in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and fans have gotten a new sneak peek at how Tony Tony Chopper will look in the coming season. One Piece made a lot of waves with fans when the live-action adaptation first hit the streaming service a couple of years ago, so it wasn’t too much of a surprise to find out that Netflix would be bringing it back for a second season. What was a surprise, however, was the fact that One Piece’s creator also teased one of the biggest additions to the series coming in the new episodes, Chopper.

Netflix’s One Piece has been fairly open about the fact that Tony Tony Chopper will be making his highly anticipated live-action debut in Season 2 of the series, but has been very coy about showing off the future Straw Hat in motion. Fans have yet to get a clear look at how Chopper will make the jump to live-action as of the time of this publication, but a new sneak peek has given fans a look at Chopper in an unexpected way as part of the celebration for Monkey D. Luffy’s birthday. Check it out below.

Happy Birthday to our captain who’s first to laugh, fight, and welcome someone new! 😆 🍖 🏴‍☠️ And trust us, you can’t miss #TUDUM on May 31 pic.twitter.com/RknPg8XGow — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) May 5, 2025

Netflix’s One Piece Teases Chopper for Season 2

This newest sneak peek at Chopper for the live-action series teases a big hat for the new addition, so it might be teasing that Chopper’s real life proportions might be a lot bigger than fans of the anime and manga could be expecting. It’s not clear as to whether or not this is some sort of general model for how Chopper could look in the series, or if this hat belongs to the Chopper stand in that the One Piece actors had to perform alongside of in anticipation of the visual effects to come later.

Roronoa Zoro star Mackenyu teased working alongside Chopper for the new season too in a previous interview with Variety, “I’m trying not to spoil anything, but there’s a lot of new characters coming out. The arc — [“One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda,] Oda-sensei announced it — we’re going to cover till Chopper comes out.” As for Chopper’s part in it all, Mackenyu teased the live-action take with, “And I met Chopper! He was the cutest! Oh, my God, I’m a Chopper fan. So just being able to act beside him is crazy. It was something special to bring home.”

Who Is Tony Tony Chopper in One Piece?

Netflix’s One Piece teased it will be sharing some new updates for the now in the works second season as part of the TUDUM event streaming live with Netflix on May 31st at 8pm ET | 5 pm PT, and this new sneak peek at Chopper teases that we’ll finally see this character’s design for the live-action series. It’s a very important one to get just right because when he’s introduced as part of the Drum Island arc from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, Chopper is an extremely crucial part of what comes next.

Chopper is the next full member of the Straw Hat crew as Luffy is seeking very particular people to join up with him as he travels across the seas, and while his joining the crew doesn’t come until after a wild story on Drum Island, he’s going to play a big part in what’s next. It’s why Netflix’s One Piece has been likely taking a while to show him off. If they somehow stumble here, then it’s going to be quite hard to recover from.