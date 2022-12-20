Charlie Cox on She-Hulk Backlash: "It's Not Daredevil's Show"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, like most Marvel projects before it, carved out a special niche amongst the fandom. The Tatiana Maslany-led series paid the ultimate respect to its source material, even breaking the fourth wall in typical Jennifer Walters fashion throughout the duration of the series. As such, the overall tone of the show was much more jovial than what fans saw with Daredevil. Once the Man Without Fear appeared on the show, there was a momentary time of backlash over how the character was written. Now, Charlie Cox is addressing that backlash head-on.

"There are things that you do when you're playing a superhero. There are scenes that you read, and you go, 'The fans are going to love this. This is knock-out'," the actor said in a recent interview with Digital Spy. "And then there's stuff like the walk of shame, where you're like, 'I don't know. This could go two ways. This could be something that the fans really enjoy, and it could be something that feels like it goes against the nature of what they love about the character and the tone of the piece."

Cox then pointed out She-Hulk wasn't he show, so it was his duty to honor the character will fitting into the mold of a tone set by another superhero.

"The good thing about doing it on something like She-Hulk is, it's not Daredevil's show. It was my job as the actor to come onto another person's show and embrace the tone, whilst staying as true to the character as I possibly could," Cox added.

Even then, the actor is fully aware Matt Murdock has not always been the dark, brooding soul seen in the Netflix series.

"If you read the comics, there are a series of Daredevil comics where the tone is much lighter, and he is much more kind of silly and goofy than perhaps we've done much of previously with this character," Cox concluded. "You can't please all the people all the time. If She-Hulk's not your thing, then don't watch it. Watch something else."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

