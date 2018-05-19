Charmed: First Official Image Released

The Charmed reboot is heading our way, and now we’ve got our first look at the Charmed Ones!

The trio of sisters are in the spotlight int he first official image from the CW show, which will hit the network later this year. Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Mel (Melonie Diaz) are all featured here, and we can’t wait to see them in action. Mantock shared the image with the caption “Supes late but just wanted to say thank you for all the support and well wishes for the #Charmed pick up! Can’t wait to see my seesters today ✨🤗✨ @cw_charmed”

The new image also shows off the official logo, which retains the same overall stylings with a few tweaks here and there, along with the removal of the top symbol. You can check out the new image below.

While the reception to the series’ announcement has been mixed, the network seems to have liked the pilot, as Charmed received a full season order from the CW. While the show retains the same premise of the original (three Charmed ones taking on evil), there will be some changes to the characters and their motivations, and CW is likely hoping that even those who have been in vocal opposition will at least give it a chance.

You can find the official description below.

“After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, and Carter Covington are also listed as executive producers on the project.

Charmed stars Melone Diaz (Mel Pruitt), Madeleine Mantock (Macy), Sarah Jeffery (Maggie), Rupert Evans (Harry), Ellen Tamaki (Nico), Ser’Darius Blain (Galvin), and Charlie Gillespie (Brian).

There is currently no release date for the Charmed reboot, but it will air on the CW later this year.

What do you think of the first image Charmed fans? Let us know in the comments!