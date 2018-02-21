Melonie Diaz Cast As Lesbian Witch Mel In Charmed Reboot

The Charmed reboot is now one witch closer to reality.

The CW series has cast The Breaks’ actress Melonie Diaz in the role of Mel Pruitt (via TV Line). Mel is described as “a passionate, outspoken activist who loses her way in the wake of family tragedy,” and the character will also be depicted as a lesbian.

Diaz has also been featured in And Then I Go, The Belko Experiment, The Cobbler, and is part of the upcoming The First Purge.

As for Mel, the previous casting description revealed a few more details about her character as well as her girlfriend.

“MEL PRUITT | A strong-willed feminist, she feels deeply and is a bit controlling. Mel — who is in her mid 20s and a lesbian — is the sister of Madison. In the wake of a tragic accident, the grieving Mel becomes angry, defiantly unkempt, even violent, pushing away those who might help her, including her girlfriend, Detective Soo Jin. Mel’s power is time-freezing.”

Mel’s other sisters include Macy, a “witty, intense science nerd” who also has a Ph.D. in quantum physics and Madison Pruitt, Mel’s athletic and sorority pledging younger sister, and in pretty much every way the opposite of Mel.

The show also recently cast Ser’Darius Blain in the role of Galvin, Macy’s too good to be true boyfriend.

As for the rest of the show, CW describes it as “this fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

While there are plenty of fans interested in the new take on the franchise, others haven’t been so kind, including stars from the original incarnation. It remains to be seen if the new series can win those critics over.

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling are also listed as executive producers on the project.

There is currently no release date for the Charmed reboot, but it will air on the CW later this year.