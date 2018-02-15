Old School ‘Charmed’ Fans Are Trying To Stop The Reboot

A new trend in movies and TV is to revive popular properties from the ’90s, with The CW’s Charmed being one of the latest to get the reboot treatment. Many would think fans of the original series would be excited to see the series brought back to life, but in the weeks since the announcement, many viewers shared their disappointment of the all-new pilot.

The new series was described as a “fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series” and, similar to the original series, focuses on three sisters in college who discover they are witches. Recent casting information also revealed that one of the sisters will be a lesbian, with fans taking to Twitter to share the “StopCharmedReboot” hashtag over the changes being made to the series.

“Well as a fan from the very beginning I was excited but after all these articles and updates I’m not into a reboot anymore,” user Onyxprincehotel shared. “Besides none of the original cast seems ok with it. So, Pop Culture again only claims the original Charmed ones.”

“Why can’t we get a reboot with the original cast!” mrandrewjustin pondered. “They showed us that @H_Combs passed the torch on to Chris and Wyatt, how about a show following them taking over! Fuller House has become one of my favorite shows and that’s a reboot done right, not this mess.”

“Charmed has been one of my favorite shows since as long as I can remember,” RebekahSenay confessed. “The amount of times I’ve rewatched the whole series beginning to end, I’m basically an expert. So as an expert: YOU’RE NOT GONNA BE ABLE TO DO BETTER.”

Some fans have even started petitions to prevent The CW from stopping the creation of the pilot, but with new casting details revealed today, the petition seems to have been ineffective.

Fans aren’t the only ones disappointed with the reboot, as even members of the cast have shared that they wished the new series wasn’t moving forward.

“Everything made is a remake or reboot,” star Shannen Doherty shared on Twitter. “Every show, every movie in some way. Charmed was a wonderful empowering show for women. I’m proud I started a show that has stood the test of time with such loyal fans. It’s a testament to the original that a new one is even being considered. I’m actually curious about their plans for it. And no, it won’t be the same but nothing is.”

In follow up tweets, Doherty confirmed that she took issue with the new series being described as “feminist,” with the implication that the original series wasn’t empowering to women.

“Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work,” star Holly Marie Combs tweeted. “Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming reboot of Charmed.

