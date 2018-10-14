‘Charmed’ to Have a Halloween Episode

With Charmed focusing on three sister witches, virtually every episode contains a number of creepy elements. However, one episode that looks like it will go above and beyond the rest of the reboot’s first season is a Halloween-themed episode, which will air on October 28th.

Check out the synopsis of the Halloween episode below.

“Halloween Party Time” — With the instruction of Harry (Rupert Evans), the sisters are put through witch lessons, so they are able to properly practice their magic. However, when Macy (Madeleine Mantock) learns of a mysterious death in her lab from Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain), she informs her sisters and together, they devise a plan to suss out the demon. Trying to speed the plan along, Mel (Melonie Diaz) uses her magic irresponsibly leaving Harry no choice but to constrain her, which creates tension between them. Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) continues to struggle at balancing her two worlds – her sorority one and her witch one – especially after she volunteers to throw a Halloween party at her house. Ellen Tamaki and Nick Hargrove also star. Norman Buckley directed the episode written by Joey Falco.

Only up until recently when networks like HBO, AMC, and Netflix began debuting 10-episode seasons of popular series, most TV series ranged between 20 and 24 episode a season, forcing creators to find exciting ways to fulfill a season order. Many series, whether they be comedy, horror, or drama, would capitalize on national holidays to create a themed episode, though the more limited nature of the recent trend of “prestige” TV series have allowed creators to focus on the story instead of an episode quota, leaving holiday specials by the wayside.

With Charmed kicking off in October, fans will surely be thrilled that the episode will go all-in on creating the perfect atmosphere for a spooky series. Fans of witches and ’90s TV series will also be getting a new incarnation of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch with Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina later this month.

The initial responses to the Charmed reboot were mixed, with even the cast and crew of the original series slamming the reboot for potentially discrediting what they had accomplished, though original star Shannen Doherty appears to be one of many whose outlooks on the reboot have changed.

“I think it’s great,” Doherty said in a recent interview. “I think it’s awesome. I think second lives are amazing, so I’m all for it… I’m happy to see that a show, that back then was all about strong women who supported and loved each other, is now coming back again in this day and age. It’s about female empowerment again — not that that’s something new. Charmed originally was that too. But I think it’s wonderful, you know? And it’s providing a lot of jobs for people, and I honestly, I Just wish them well. And I hope that everyone just gives them a chance.”

