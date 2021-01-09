Charmed Season 3 Premiere Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "An Inconvenient Truth", the upcoming Season Three premiere of Charmed. As was the case with many of The CW's other shows, Charmed ended its second season on a bit of an uncertain note as the planned finale was not filmed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic related shutdown in March of last year. A makeshift finale, "Unsafe Space" saw the Charmed Ones -- Macy, Mel, and Maggie -- gearing up for a final battle against the Faction and from the sound of things, that battle is rapidly approaching in the show's Season Three return.

The second season of Charmed saw a major status quo change for the Vera-Vaughn sisters with the trio not only becoming the new Elders in the world of magic (though it was later revealed that they were believed to be dead in a house fire) but moving to Seattle to a place called Safe Space. As Season Two played out, however, Safe Space became anything but safe with Julian (Eric Balfour) shutting things down and affirming to Vivienne that he will go after the Charmed Ones. Season Two also saw Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Harry (Rupert Evans) begin a romance and their relationship -- as well as the battle with the Faction -- also appears to have a major role in the Season Three premiere.

You can check out the synopsis for "An Inconvenient Truth" below as well as check out the trailer for Season Three here.

SEASON PREMIERE – The Charmed Ones’ (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) lives are in jeopardy as the faction closes in. Macy and Harry (Rupert Evans) struggle to define their relationship. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez (episode #301). Original airdate 1/24/2021.

Based on the original series, Charmed is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Stuart Gillard, Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O’Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin) and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).

The third season of Charmed debuts on Sunday, January 24th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The series airs after new episodes of Batwoman.