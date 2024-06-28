Chicago Med Loses Star Ahead of Season 10

Chicago Med is set for another change for the NBC series' upcoming tenth season. On Friday, it was reported that series star Dominic Rains, who plays Dr. Crockett Marcel in the series, has departed Chicago Med as a series regular with the end of Season 9. The Season 9 finale aired back in May. According to Variety, it is unclear if Rains will return to reprise his role in a guest star capacity in the future. Given the interconnected nature of NBC's One Chicago franchise, Rains has also played the doctor on episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Rains first joined the cast of Chicago Med as Crockett Marcel n Season 5. The Season 9 finale set up for a departure for Crockett with the finale showing the doctor losing a young patient after deciding not to operate and, subsequently, the patient's father ending their own life. Crockett was then encouraged by hospital head Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) to take some time off to process.

Rains' departure is just the latest change for Chicago Med ahead of the series' tenth season. Back in May, it was announced that the series has a new showrunner with Allen MacDonald taking over following the departure of co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider at the end of Season 9. Both Frolov and Schneider said in a statement when announcing their departure that they were exiting the long-running series to "explore other possibilities".

"We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television," the statement read. "We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it's time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We've been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all."

Rains' departure is just the latest for the series in terms of cast as well. Season 8 saw the exists of several actors, including Guy Lockard, Asjha Cooper, and original series stars Brian Tee and Nick Gehlfuss. Chicago Med currently has only three of its original stars remaining — Merkerson, Oliver Platt, and Marlyne Barrett.

Chicago Fire Has Promoted A Cast Member to Series Regular

While Chicago Med is losing a cast member, Chicago Fire is promoting a star to series regular status for that show's upcoming Season 13. Earlier this month, Jocelyn Hudon was promoted to series regular. Hudon joined Chicago Fire in Season 12 playing Lyla Novak, a paramedic at Firehouse 51. Chicago Fire was renewed for Season 13 back in March alongside both Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.