Chicago Party Aunt Animated Series Announced by Netflix

Netflix has consistently provided viewers with a pretty wide array of animated series, ranging from family-friendly fare to more adult humor. Last week, it was confirmed that another title will soon be joining that roster — Chicago Party Aunt. On Wednesday, Netflix announced that it has given a sixteen-episode order to the series, which is based on the cult-favorite Twitter account of the same name. The series, which will debut its first eight episodes in September, follows Diane Dunbrowski, aka the Chicago Party Aunt, as she stays true to her mantra, “If life gives you lemons, turn that sh-t into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.” You can check out a first-look photo of the series below.

The Chicago Party Aunt series is created by Chris Witaske, who runs the Twitter account, as well as Jon Barinholtz and Katie Rich. The account first went viral in 2018 after announcing a run for the mayor of Chicago, a move that inspired official merchandise and even appearances on local television.

According to Netflix, Diane Dunbrowski (Lauren Ash) has always been and always will be the life of the party, even when the party has long since been over. Her complete lack of adulting is perfectly balanced by her heart of gold and desire to help others. A die-hard Chicago sports fan and general fan of Italian beef to be washed down with plenty of Malort and beer, Diane would do anything for her city and continues to live every day like it’s a 1980’s Styx tour bus. The series will also follow Daniel (Rory O'Malley), Diane's nephew who takes a gap year to live in the city with her. The series will also star RuPaul Charles as Gideon, Jill Talley as Bonnie, Ike Barinholtz as Mark, Jon Barinholtz as Mikey, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Tina, Rich as Zuzana, and Witaske as Kurt.

Holy shit! Netflix just bought the rights to my life! Anybody have a password I can borrow? pic.twitter.com/Q4R2f2jHok — Chicago Party Aunt (@ChiPartyAunt) July 27, 2021

Witaske, Jon Barinholtz and Rich executive produce with Ike Barinholtz and Dave Stassen for 23/34, Gluck and Richie Schwartz for Olive Bridge Entertainment and Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina for Titmouse. Matt Craig will serve as showrunner. Titmouse (known for Big Mouth and its upcoming Human Resources spinoff) will serve as the animation studio as part of its overall deal with Netflix.

The first eight episodes of Chicago Party Aunt are set to debut on Friday, September 17th, exclusively on Netflix.