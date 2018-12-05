‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Netflix has released a new trailer revealing the release date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season Two.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will return to Netflix on April 5, 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the full trailer above.

Before Season Two of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrives, fans will be treated to the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Holiday Special on December 14th. Titled “A Midwinter’s Tale,” the episode follows the Church of Night’s annual winter solstice celebration, with families gathering around the Yule fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories on the longest night of the year. But the celebration is interrupted by unwelcome visitors.

The special episode has cast Captain Marvel‘s McKenna Grace to guest star as “Li’l Sabrina.”

Chilling Adventures fo Sabrina recently added Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel alum Alexis Denisof as Adam Masters. Adam was the boyfriend of Ms. Wardell (Michele Gomez) before she was murdered and replaced by Lilith. Adam has been away with an organization similar to Doctors without Borders and so is unaware of what has transpired in Greendale since he’s been away.

The new season will also add Jedidiah Goodacre as Dorian Gray, the owner of Dorian’s Gray Room, an exclusive nightclub.The mysterious gentleman is hiding numerous secrets, including a cursed portrait he hides from prying eyes.

This is a take on Oscar Wilde’s character from The Picture of Dorian Gray, a character who struck a supernatural bargain in order to maintain his youth. A character such as that should be right at home in the world of witchcraft that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes place in. He is billed as a recurring guest star and seems to be an important part of the show’s second season.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

What do you think of the new trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season Two? Let us know in the comments.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Holiday Special arrives on Netflix on December 14th.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season Two comes to Neflix on April 5, 2019.