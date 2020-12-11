Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 Clip Reveals Cameos From Stars of Original Series

✖

We're just a few weeks away from the debut of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's final season, with Part 4 making its debut on Netflix on New Year's Eve, December 31st. Fans have been both eager and nervous to see how the final episodes will wrap up its spooky journey -- and thanks to a new clip, we now know it will involve a pretty epic cameo. On Friday, Netflix released a clip tied to the new episodes, which sees Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) being greeted by a completely different iteration of her aunts. Yes, Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick make their return as Hilda and Zelda Spellman, roles they initially portrayed in the 1990s Sabrina the Teenage Witch series.

The clip takes things into a slightly reality-bending angle, making it clear that this isn't the Hilda and Zelda that Shipka's Sabrina knows. But the moment is undeniably epic, especially for those who are in love with both TV iterations of Sabrina. As showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased shortly after the first season debuted in 2018, the series had initially set out to do an homage to its predecessor, albeit in a more terrifying tone.

"Originally, I was going to do Sabrina's nightmare as she's trapped in a sitcom as an homage to the television show," Aguirre-Sacasa told E! News at the time. "I really was taken by that idea. My bosses said 'listen, we love the '90s show, we understand what you're doing but give it a beat before you start doing stuff like that,' and they were right. But originally Sabrina's nightmare was going to be done in the style of the '90s or a '90s sitcom."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Are you excited for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's final eight episodes? What do you think of this epic Sabrina the Teenage Witch cameo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Thursday, December 31st.