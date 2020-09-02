Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Showrunner Reveals Sad Video of Spellman House Being Demolished

✖

Riverdale, Katy Keene, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to social media today to share a time-lapse video of the demolition of one of the main exterior sets for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which has wrapped filming. The set, which represents the outside of the Spellman house and the funeral home that operates within it, was eulogized by Aguirre-Sacasa in a brief statement attached to the video. Back in July, Netflix announced that the series would end with "Part Four," which will air later this year. Coming within days of the announcement that Katy Keene had not been renewed for a second season, the news of Sabrina's end hit fans hard.

Whenever a show is cancelled, fans will try to rally around bringing it back, or bringing it to another network or platform to save it. Of the various moments that are important in that timeline, the demolition of sets is a big point of no return, since it means that it would be asking the new venue to spend extra money to save something that was already cancelled once.

You can see the video, via Aguirre-Sacasa's Instagram page, below.

While the manor's exterior is familiar to viewers, it is not where most of the show's scenes were actually filmed. There were elaborate sets on a Vancouver sound stage about a half an hour from where the exteriors were typically filmed. Those sets are likely to be put into storage, or broken up and sold at auction as recently happened with many of the Marvel-Netflix shows. Unfortunately, as seen above, larger, outdoor sets often need to be fully destroyed so that the property can be used by the next owner or tenant.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's final eight episodes will debut later this year on Netflix. Riverdale will return with new episodes in January 2021 on The CW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.