Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson Approached to Host 2022 Emmys

This year's Primetime Emmy awards might be courting some major names as host. According to a new report from Deadline, both comedian Chris Rock and actor Dwayne Johnson have been approached to potentially host the 2022 Emmys, which will air on NBC this September. The report indicates that Rock has turned down the informal offer to host, and that it "does not appear likely" that Johnson could take the gig either. That being said, Emmy producers Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment are reportedly aiming for ambitious choices in determining a host, although talent from NBC and Peacock are still expected to be considered. Both Rock and Johnson have a history with NBC, with Rock initially serving as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Johnson, meanwhile, currently has Young Rock on the network, a successful sitcom inspired by his early life.

Rock has also been floated among the Internet as an option to host the 2023 Oscars, following the controversial moment where he was slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 proceedings. Outside of a few appearances on his comedy tour, Rock has yet to speak publicly about the incident, for which Smith has publicly apologized.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," Smith's apology read in part. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Johnson was previously courted to host the Academy Awards, with the actor offered the job in 2019 before backing out due to filming conflicts, leading to the ceremony going "hostless." He was also rumored to be in the mix to host the 2022 Oscars.

"We were going to turn the Oscars on their head this year and make it something special and unique and different, and start a new era of how Oscars are going to be enjoyed," Johnson explained in a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "That was the goal — audience first. I wanted to try and create a scenario where, at the end of the night, my friends who won, my friends who didn't win, all had, despite not winning, had the greatest time. That was the goal. So — one day."

