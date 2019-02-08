The Rock Reveals What He Had Planned for the Oscars

It’s been an interesting journey to the Oscars this year, which will be the first ceremony without a host since 1988.

While many fans of the event are bummed it’ll be host-less, fans of Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock are even more disappointed. Apparently, the actor was offered the job, but had to turn it down due to filming obligations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson had some fun ideas that we wish could have come to fruition.

“We were going to turn the Oscars on their head this year and make it something special and unique and different, and start a new era of how Oscars are going to be enjoyed,” Johnson explained. “That was the goal — audience first. I wanted to try and create a scenario where, at the end of the night, my friends who won, my friends who didn’t win, all had, despite not winning, had the greatest time. That was the goal. So — one day.”

That certainly sounds like a fun and positive take on the Academy Awards, and we hope The Rock gets another chance in the future.

Interestingly, the reason why Johnson had to turn down the offer was because he’s too busy filming the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which happens to co-star the original choice for Oscar host, Kevin Hart.

“We spoke to the producers, and it pained me not to be able to host because of the schedule,” Johnson saod. “I live in a world of possibility, but it was the immediacy of rolling into Jumanji that put a vise grip on things.”

For the sake of Hart and Johnson’s working relationship, it may have been for the best that Johnson had to decline. Back in December, Hart was forced to step down as the host after old homophobic tweets resurfaced.

When it came to getting the hosting offer, Johnson said he was pleasantly surprised.

“I was so excited to get that call, and I didn’t anticipate it,” he said. “We didn’t campaign for it, but it came and I was over the moon and one of those calls where I said, ‘I’m going to have to call you back.’ I just paused in my silence and was, like, ‘Wow, thank you so much,’ and then immediately my brain started going, ‘We’ll do this kind of number and that.’”

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on February 24th. Jumanji 3 will be hitting theaters on December 13th.