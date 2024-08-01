Citadel: Honey Bunny Spinoff Gets Teaser and Premiere Date

Prime Citadel has released a teaser trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny, a new, Indian series set in the world of Citadel, the streamer’s hit action series. In addition to the trailer, which gives fans their first look at the spinoff series, Prime Video has set its worldwide release date as November 7th. The date was announced at a fan event, where directors Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha were in attendance. They promised a gritty story that blends the spy thriller with a love story, set against the backdrop of the 1990s.

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered in 2023, becoming Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth most-watched worldwide, after 24 days. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage Original Series traverse the globe, evolving the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

“We are thrilled to announce the premiere date for the much-awaited Citadel: Honey Bunny today,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Original Content, Prime Video India. “The Indian series in the world of Citadel blends the charm of the ’90s with an immersive narrative and truly captivating performances by Samantha as Honey, Varun as Bunny, and the entire ensemble cast. The fictional series will take the audience back to the genesis of this international clandestine spy-agency, delving further into its foundation, activities, influence, and rise in the distinctive and sensational signature of Raj & DK that the audience has come to love, enjoy, and admire. The teeming excitement for the series has been palpable amongst super fans of Varun and Samantha and having them participate in this larger-than-life date reveal event is truly a memorable experience for everyone present.”

“Citadel: Honey Bunny is a swashbuckling blend of gritty, fast-paced action and compelling drama with exceptional performances. We are excited to introduce Varun as an edgy action hero, and Samantha has upped her action game to the next level. We are also thrilled to have joined with the powerhouse Kay Kay Menon once again and are lucky to have an incredible cast,” said Raj & DK in a statement. “Ever since the series was announced, we have received overwhelming support and anticipation from fans, and that has been truly gratifying. So, it is only natural that we include fans in our date reveal today. The response to the teaser has been very heartening and we believe it is a testament to the dedication of the entire team. We cannot wait for audiences across the world to enjoy one of our most ambitious projects yet!”

Each series born from the world of Citadel stars local talent and is created, produced and filmed in the region where it’s set, bringing stylistically unique elements to each show, with cultural identities rooted in their countries of origin. An Italian spinoff, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel (launching October 10, 2024), and will be followed by India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny the next month.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. The series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, alongside David Weil (Hunters), executive produce Citadel: Honey Bunny and all series within the world of Citadel. Midnight Radio is also an executive producer. The series features the immensely talented Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead, and the ever-so-versatile Kay Kay Menon, along with an exciting ensemble cast that includes, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 7th.