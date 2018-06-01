‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Says Nobody Wants a Reboot

Reboots are having their moment right now. Beloved television series from the 1990s and early 2000s like Charmed and Roswell are all getting new, updated versions. However, Buffy the Vampire Slayer shouldn’t be one of them at least not according to a star of the series.

Clare Kramer, who played season 5’s primary antagonist the hellgod Glory, recently told news.com.au that even with several shows contemporary to Buffy the Vampire Slayer coming back this fall, there’s simply no interest in a Buffy redo.

“No! Nobody wants it,” Kramer said. “I think people are interested in what is happening with it, but I don’t think true Buffy fans want it unless it’s with the original cast which I don’t think will happen.”

To a small extent, Kramer might have a point. The CW’s upcoming Charmed reboot has been met with a bit of backlash, both from self-described diehard fans of the original and stars of the original as well. Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell, has been outspoken about her disapproval of the show for not including the original characters and actresses.

However, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a different situation. The series, which ended in 2003 after seven seasons and a network jump from The WB to UPN, remains iconic and is considered by many as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. A decade and a half after the show itself ended, the Buffy universe continues through a series of comic books that not only further the story begun on the television series but are considered canon to the universe as well.

And while FOX Chairman and CEO Gary Newman said during the INTV conference in Jerusalem earlier this year there’s nothing actively in the works, Newman did admit that a reboot is something they talk about frequently.

“[Buffy the Vampire Slayer] is probably the most ripe show we have for bringing back,” Newman said. “It’s something we talk about frequently. Joss Whedon is one of the greatest creators we’ve ever worked for. When Joss decides it’s time, we’ll do it.”

Kramer herself acknowledges that Buffy fans were, and remain, very passionate about the series.

“Buffy fans have very strong opinions, they still do,” she said. “It was something I didn’t understand at the time. I was relatively new in the business at the time and it hadn’t really hit me. The day after my first episode as Gloryaired, I was in my pajamas, pumping gas into my car and someone yelled out, ‘Glory, you’re never going to get Buffy!’ That’s when I realized a lot of people watch the show and I’m part of something special. But even at that point, I didn’t know it would be a lifelong gift.”

And as for her declaration that fans wouldn’t want a Buffy reboot? She’s willing to accept that she might not be right about that.

“I could be wrong, so people should come find me on Twitter and correct me if I’m wrong,” Kramer said.

