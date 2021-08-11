Clickbait: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Thriller Series

A brand new thriller is making its way to Netflix later this month. The project in question is a new TV series called Clickbait, and it centers around the kidnapping of a family man who seems to be hiding some dark secrets. A video of the husband and father, Nick Brewer, is posted online, with the message that he will die once the video hits five million views.

It's an eerie and potentially chilling concept for a series, and fans can now get a taste of what's to come when it arrives on August 25th. On Wednesday morning, Netflix unveiled the first official trailer for Clickbait, and you can check it out in the video at the top of the page.

Clickbait stars Adrian Grenier (Entourage), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), and Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick). Stateless and The Slap's Tony Ayres created Clickbait and serves as its showrunner, as well as executive producer. Christian White is the series co-creator, writer, and co-producer. Brad Anderson serves as lead director while David Heyman and Tom Winchester are executive producers.

You can take a look at the official synopsis for Clickbait below.

"Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die". Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed. An eight-episode limited series told from revolving points of view, Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas."

What do you think of the first trailer for Clickbait? Will you be checking out the series on Netflix later this month? Let us know in the comments!

Clickbait will be released on Netflix on August 25th.