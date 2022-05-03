Cobra Kai Concert Announced

✖

The music of Cobra Kai is coming to the Troubadour for a one night only concert event. According to Variety, Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, composers for the hit Netflix series, are hosting the ticketed concert event, "Enter the Dojo: The Music of Cobra Kai Live", on June 23rd The composers are describing the show as one that fans won't forget.

"This is a show you'll never forget," Robinson said. "Prepare your faces for melting."

"We can't wait to rock out yet again with the Cobra Kai fan base," Birenberg said.

Birenberg and Robinson have served as composers on the hit Netflix series for each season, including the show's upcoming fifth season, crafting a sound that mixes heavy metal with 80's synthwave sounds in a unique blend of orchestral rock. The special concert event will also feature a special performance from Staying Alive and Rocky IV composer Vince DiCola and his band while Becca Schack is set to serve as house DJ. General admission tickets for the event go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. PT on the Troubadour website.

Netflix's official description for Season 4 of Cobra Kai reads as follows: "COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)....Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?"

Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix. Season 5 does not yet have a release date.