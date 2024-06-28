Cobra Kai Final Season Trailer Release Date Revealed

Cobra Kai is coming back for one last season on Netflix and now we know when the trailer will premiere. Monday morning, everyone needs to find their phone because the trailer for Cobra Kai's final season hits then. Netflix's social media account teased the reveal along with a new poster showing off all of our principle players. For those who are not aware already, Cobra Kai Season 6 will come in three parts. (Let's not give the red streaming brand too many ideas, okay?) So, you know there are going to be some massive cliffhangers this time. But, that first taste after the previously released teaser is going to be some kind of sight to behold. Check out the announcement right here.

Understandably, some fans might not be ready to say goodbye to the beloved show. But, the creators saw an opportunity for a really graceful transition into the future. Josh Heald talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the idea to have Season 6 be a knock-down drag-out sendoff for the show. As with most great ideas, it began with a moment of reflection.

All paths have led to this. The final battle begins July 18. Trailer drops Monday! pic.twitter.com/mJIEjqSZbg — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) June 28, 2024

"We grew up with the Karate Kid franchise, and we have so much respect for the universe. We wanted to expand the universe in all the ways we have," Head told the publication. "Between seasons five and six, we approached Netflix and said, 'We're ready to bring this in for a landing.' We told them the story that we wanted to tell, and they supported the decision."

The End Of The Road For Cobra Kai

(Photo: Season 6 is promising some big swings. - Netflix)

Fans felt like Cobra Kai could keep on running for what felt like forever. But, even good things have to come to an end at some point. Cobra Kai's producers issued a statement when this season rolled around that this would be the final entry in one of the big success stories from the streaming era. Season 6 will be the end of the line for the Netflix program. But, everyone involved is focused on sending Cobra Kai into the sunset with a bang. Part 1 is up first and fans' anticipation to see the closing chapter of this story is at a fever pitch.

"Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the producers previously said in a statement. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing new generations of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted. Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that were are able to announce that achievement."

Will you be watching the last season of Cobra Kai? Let us know down in the comments!