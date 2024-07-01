Cobra Kai Season 6 Trailer Released by Netflix

One of Netflix's most popular original shows is returning without mercy in July. Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid sequel series, has been huge for Netflix since it was brought over from YouTube after its second season. This summer, the series begins its road to the end, as the first batch of episodes in Cobra Kai's sixth and final season are set to arrive. Monday morning brought fans the first full trailer for the upcoming release.

Netflix has finally released the full trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1, which consists of five episodes total. The footage included in the trailer will be featured in the five-episode drop taking place later in the month. You can take a look in the video below!

Part 1 of Cobra Kai's final season will hit Netflix on July 18th. The wait for Part 2 will be a lengthy one, as the second round of episodes will be released a few months later, on November 28th. Part 3, the third and final batch of episodes in Cobra Kai Season 6, is arriving at some point in 2025. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't announced a specific date for those episodes just yet.

Season 6 picks up after the events of Season 5, and sees the Cobra Kai students embark on a journey to compete in the karate world championships, where they will face their toughest opponents yet. Here's Netflix's official description of Cobra Kai Season 6:

"Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate."

One of the biggest questions surrounding the final season of Cobra Kai is whether or not Hilary Swank will have a role at some point. Many of the lead actors from the various Karate Kid movies have appeared on the show at one point or another, but The Next Karate Kid's Swank has yet to show up. While speaking to Collider earlier this year, the actress didn't offer fans too much hope about her potential Karate Kid return.

"I don't think I am, unfortunately," Swank said. "I know. It's, like, the number one question I get right now. Most people usually say, 'What's it like working with Clint Eastwood?' But I think, 'Are you going to be on Cobra Kai has almost surpassed that?'"