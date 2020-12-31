What Time Does Cobra Kai Season 3 Debut on Netflix?

✖

The time has finally come for Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso to return to TV screens around the world. Months after acquiring Cobra Kai from YouTube, Netflix is set to debut the highly-anticipated third season of the Karate Kid sequel series on Friday morning. The release date for Season 3 of Cobra Kai was originally set for January 8th, but Netflix moved the date up by one week in order to ring in the new year with some style. So, new episodes of Cobra Kai are on the horizon, but what time do they arrive on Netflix?

As is the case with just about every Netflix original, the new season of Cobra Kai will debut once the clock strikes midnight on the West Coast of the United States. 12:01 am PT represents the exact time new content will be uploaded. This means that if you're on the East Coast, you won't see Cobra Kai launch until 3 am ET. If you're not sure exactly what time it will release at your home, Netflix has released a handy guide, filled with various debut times from around the world.

The countdown is on! 🤘🐍 Here's a reminder of what time Season 3 premieres tomorrow no matter where your local dojo may be. #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/8VxNPriRAu — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 31, 2020

Season 3 of Cobra Kai will once again see William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso return to an old rivalry that began over three decades ago. Season 2 ended with quite a few cliffhangers that need to be resolved, like the Miguel's fate after his horrific fall at school, Kreese's takeover of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the friend request that Johnny received from his lost love Ali Mills.

"Well, nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that," Zabka told ComicBook.com in regards to Season 3. "Listen, for the character of Johnny, Ali, I've been saying this for the last two seasons, she's a big missing piece of his life. She's the love that got away and in some form would love to reconnect. But the show is full of surprises."

