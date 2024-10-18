Netflix Reveals First Look Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2

Cobra Kai fans started the road to the end of the show this summer, as Netflix released the first five episodes of the Karate Kid sequel’s sixth and final season back in July. Next month, the next batch of five episodes will be released on Netflix, continuing the story of Miyagi-do’s journey to the international karate tournament known as the Sekai Taikai.

On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the first photos from Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2, which will be released on November 15th. These photos show some potentially big moments from the tournament, which was about to kick off at the conclusion of Part 1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Daniel, Johnny, and the kids at Miyagi-do arrived at the Sekai Taikai to a major surprise, when they learned that the villainous John Kreese had linked up with a dojo in Japan and formed a new Cobra Kai. Not only that, but Tory opted to team up with Kreese to take on her friends.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

These new photos also show the first look at Deadpool 2 and Mortal Kombat star Lewis Tan in the world of Cobra Kai. Tan is set to play the powerful Sensei Wolf, the leader of a rival dojo at the Sekai Taikai.

Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai Coming to an End

After these next five episodes of Cobra Kai hit Netflix, there will only be one more batch of episodes before the series comes to a close. Netflix hasn’t yet revealed a release date for Part 3.

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, ComicBook spoke with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg about bringing the beloved series to a close.

“Unlike every other season, we’re not building toward a bunch of storylines that are going to remain in flux and remain unresolved, and try to come up with the season’s cliffhanger and where do we want to turn up the heat,” Heald told us. “There’s a lot of that along the way in Season 6, obviously, because it’s split up in three parts.

“But one of the most enjoyable things was thinking about the endgame that we’ve had in our heads from the beginning. For the characters that we had in Episode 1, and then having acquired all of these other characters that we love and that have become so important to this universe along the way, making sure that their endgames all make sense, all dovetail with each other, all coexist in different and explosive ways. That was probably the most fun part of putting together the final season, making sure that we’re delivering upon the promise of everything we’ve set up from the first five seasons and land it all in satisfying and some unexpected ways.”