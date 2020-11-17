Comic Book Store Comedy in the Works at Nickelodeon

✖

There's a new show in the works at Nickelodeon and it definitely sounds up our alley! Warped! just got a pilot order and it's set to take place in a comic book store. According to Deadline, Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, the executive producers and showrunners of All That and creators of Cousins For Life, are the duo behind this new Nick series. The pair was also responsible for writing some episodes of Kenan & Kel, which means classic Nickelodeon fans might be intrigued by this new show. You can read a description for Warped! below:

"It follows Milo, the beloved head geek, and manager at a popular comic book store whose microcosm is disrupted when his boss hires the loud and excitable, Ruby. Despite their differences, the two form an unlikely alliance when they team up to create the next great superhero franchise."

It certainly sounds like a fun concept for the young comic book fans out there! Currently, there is no word on who will be cast in the project, but Kopelow and Seifert shows have a promising history.

If you grew up watching Nickelodeon in its heyday, then there's an exciting documentary coming out that's just for you! The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story is coming out next month and features interviews with former Nickelodeon actors including Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel, Good Burger), Danny Tamberelli and Mike Maronna (The Adventures of Pete & Pete), Michael Bower (Salute Your Shorts), Phil Moore (Nick Arcade), Kirk Fogg (Legends of the Hidden Temple), Melissa Joan Hart (Clarissa Explains It All), Christine McGlade (You Can’t Do That on Television), Christine Taylor (Hey Dude), Marc Summers (Double Dare), and Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, Rocko's Modern Life).

The official synopsis for the film reads: "For millions of children and adults, the Nickelodeon Network is synonymous with growing up. In just a few years, the channel grew from a small local channel to an international phenomenon that helped shape a generation. Led by trailblazing visionary Geraldine Laybourne and her commitment to putting kids first, a group of unconventional heroes turned an underdog channel into an $8 billion dollar juggernaut as the golden standard for children’s programming."

The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story is set to be released on November 17th.