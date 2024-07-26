The Rings of Power Season 2 Trailer Released

During a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Prime Video released the new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. The trailer showed many things that have already been teased for The Rings of Power Season 2, plus some surprises. The trailer shows Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) taking up Nenya, the Ring of Water, and arguing with Elrond (Robert Aramayo) about whether the ring controls or guides her. The Rings of Power Season 2 trailer also shows Elrond and a party of elves facing barrow-wights, and Sauron’s return to the workshop of Elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) in the guise of Annatar, the “sharer of gifts” (Charlie Vickers).

Additionally, The Rings of Power Season 2 trailer sees the Istar currently known only as The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), having traveled to Rhûn with his Harfoot companion Nori (Markella Kavenagh), talking to Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) about his role in the fight against Sauron. This leads to a discussion of attempts to cheat that cuts to a scene of a Balrog. Given that fans know all about Gandalf the Grey’s death at the hands of a Balrog called Durin’s Bane and later resurrection as Gandalf the White, the trailer will likely fuel speculation that the Stranger is Gandalf.

The Rings of Power Season 2 trailer also shows the effects of one of Sauron’s rings on the Dwarven King Durin III (Peter Mullan), plus the fallen elf Adar (Sam Hazeldine, replacing Joseph Mawle) preparing to crown Sauron in the newly founded Mordor, which is said to be a shocking season that opens the new season. The full The Rings of Power Season 2 trailer can be found above.

What is The Rings of Power Season 2 about?

According to Prime Video’s official synopsis, “In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

Developed by showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power adapts J.R.R. Tolkien’s tales of the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the War of the Ring. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 29th. The Rings of Power Season 1 is streaming now.