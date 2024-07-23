Rings of Power Season 2 Poster Shows Off Galadriel’s Ring, Nenya

The Rings of Power Season 2 has a new promotional poster for Lord of the Rings fans, depicting series star Morfydd Clark as Lady Galadriel, adorned with her infamous Ring of Power, Nenya.

“She’s about to have a life-changing thing happen to her. She’s about to become acquainted with Nenya, her ring,” Clark said at a promotional event last year. “It’s really exciting to see how the magic creeps in.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel (with her ring Nenya) in a new poster for “The Rings of Power” Season 2

Season 2 of The Rings of Power will delve into a critical period in the Second Age of Middle-earth: the creation and distribution of the Rings of Power to the various races of Middle-earth – the elves, dwarves and tribes of men. J.R.R. As the end of Season 1 revealed, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) to be masquerading as Galadriel’s companion, the warrior known as Halbrand. In Season 2, Sauron will take on the form of the Elf Annatar, the infamous “Lord of gifts” who comes to the Elven kingdom of Númenor to influence the creation of the rings.

Lord of the Rings: What Is Nenya? Explained

Tolkien’s lore had great detail about the Rings of Power, their creation and the path each one took through the world – including the three Elven rings, Narya (the Ring of Fire), Nenya (the Ring of Water), and Vilya (the Ring of Air). While Narya and Vilya passed through several hands (Gil-galad, Elrond, Cíirdan, Gandalf), Nenya was always owned exclusively by Galadriel.

The poster depicts Nenya exactly as the lore describes the ring: made of mithril metal with a “white stone” that is presumed to be a diamond or similar gem. The light emitted by Nenya is said to be so bright that in Lord of the Rings, Samwise Gamgee describes seeing it as a “star” on Galadriel’s hand. It was also implied in Lord of the Rings that it is the power of Nenya that keeps Galadriel alive for so long, and helps her infuse the woodland realm of Lothlórien with magic that helped conceal it from Sauron’s evil and repel evil forces trying to enter.

The Rings of Power Season 2 stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. Season 1 star Nazanin Boniadi will not be returning as the healer Bronwyn, having moved on from acting.

The Rings of Power Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 29th.