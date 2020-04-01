Community Fans Are Freaking Out Now That the Show Is on Netflix

April 1st is usually reserved for lies, tricks, and pranks, but Netflix delivered some good news first thing in the morning, and it was definitely no joke. All six seasons of Community, NBC’s star-making cult classic sitcom, are now available to stream on Netflix in the United States. Over the years, Community has developed a massive and ultra-dedicated fan base, and nearly every single one of the show’s supporters is thrilled to see it make its way back to the most popular streaming service on the planet.

Ever since Community arrived on Netflix at midnight, its fans have been shouting from the virtual rooftops for others to finally take some time to watch the show. It’s often considered an underrated and underappreciated series that belongs in conversations with NBC hits like The Office and Parks and Recreation. Both of those shows have been able to build an even bigger audience over the last few years, thanks to Netflix, and people are hoping to see Community receive the same treatment.

All over Twitter, fans of Community are banding together to celebrate the beloved series, as well as ask new viewers to finally give it a shot. Most people are currently stuck at home right now, so the arrival of six seasons of a great sitcom is worth getting excited about.

Don’t believe us? That’s totally fine, but maybe you’ll take the advice of fellow TV fans all over social media. These people are seriously passionate about getting others to watch Community now that it’s on Netflix.

Get Some Culture

COMMUNITY FINALLY ON NETFLIX YALL WATCH IT AND GET SOME CULTURE & TASTE IN UR BRAINS pic.twitter.com/8unIQTqmyh — goob (hiatus) (@lemongaab) March 31, 2020

You Won’t Be Let Down

Community hits NetFlix tomorrow. So please. I beg of you all. Watch this show. It is amazing and weird and beautiful and has something for everyone. I promise you won’t be let down. — Evan Shreffler (@shreff21) March 31, 2020

THIS IS NOT A DRILL

PSA: Community is now on @Netflix_PH



THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/Nh9y8gj9rz — celina (@maybeitsceline) March 31, 2020

COMMUNITY IS NOW ON NETFLIX THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/RWROnAGdXc — jon negroni (@JonNegroni) April 1, 2020

Huzzah

Community is on Netflix now so to all the mfers I’ve recommended it to, you’ve got the resource AND the time!! WATCH PLEASE!! pic.twitter.com/VXOBihj4E3 — 🐤🔥 (@BombAssPhoenix) April 1, 2020

Better Than a Kiss

Netflix putting Community on during this time period feels like a tender forehead kiss but better coz there’s no transfer of germs. — lindy (@Lindyyay) April 1, 2020

Who’s Watching?

Who’s on Netflix right now, watching Community? pic.twitter.com/i6gmZxYFUH — out of context community (@darkestimeline) April 1, 2020

Stream it!

community is officially on netflix. stream that sh*t now if you know what’s good for you! 😉 pic.twitter.com/OpE4W1LneQ — 𝓒𝒶𝒾𝓉𝓁𝒾𝓃. ᵕ̈ – 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 32𝘯𝘥 – (@qrandslamqrxnde) March 31, 2020

Begging You to Watch

community is now on netflix! it is definitely nbc’s most underrated sitcom. it is so funny and so unique!! there are constant references to pop culture and the character of abed will hit close to home for most sitcom stans. pls watch i am begging you pic.twitter.com/SMBHQsIKqV — emma (@pqwnee) April 1, 2020

The Best Sitcom

All 6 seasons of Community are on Netflix again! The BEST sitcom to exist pic.twitter.com/R03CLxTyw0 — nationalise jstor (@nadiawesome) April 1, 2020

Go Binge It