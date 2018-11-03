Could ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff Into A Leonard And Penny Family Show?

The final season of The Big Bang Theory will bring up a big question for Penny and Leonard, but will it use that question to set up a spinoff show?

The question comes from a recent interview given by The Big Bang Theory’s showrunner Steve Holland, who recently told TV Line that the new season will “tackle the question of whether or not they want kids.” If Penny and Leonard say yes to expanding their family, could that be a way to spin the new family into their own show?

It’s at least possible. The reason Big Bang is ending is due to Sheldon actor Jim Parsons wanting a change of pace after 12 seasons as the beloved but socially awkward scientist, but it seems the rest of the cast was fine with continuing.

If that’s true CBS could have Penny and Leonard move out of the apartment so they can find a bigger place, which would allow the show to naturally move on to a new chapter with Sheldon out of the picture. You could still have the rest of the cast show up throughout the season, but it would also give the show a chance to extend the cast even further, finding new personalities and setups for Penny and Leonard’s characters.

It’s just a theory mind you, but we imagine some would be down for this scenario as well.

The show returns for its final season soon, and you can find all the details about the premiere below.

“The Conjugal Configuration – Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon runs aground in New York, while Penny and Leonard discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fowler (Teller and Kathy Bates). Also, Koothrappali insults physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war, on the 12th season premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY, on a special night, Monday, Sept. 24 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski), and Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom).

Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Big Bang Theory will move to its regular time slot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Would you watch a Penny and Leonard spinoff? Let us know in the comments!