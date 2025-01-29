James Gunn Reveals Scrapped Characters From Creature Commandos (Could They Appear in the Live-Action DCU?)

The new DC Universe from James Gunn kicked off in December with the premiere of the animated Max series Creature Commandos. Not only did it jump start a new cinematic franchise, but the series also brought an eclectic, unexpected roster of DC characters together to build a team fans haven’t quite seen before. Given the deep-cuts and fan-favorites involved, it should come as no surprise that other beloved characters were discussed for the Creature Commandos roster, they just didn’t make the final cut.

The likes of Weasel, Dr. Phosphorous, Nina Mazursky, G.I. Robot, The Bride, and Frankenstein were all included in the first season of Creature Commandos. It’s hard to imagine a different lineup now that we’ve actually seen the show, but Gunn recently let fans know what other names were on the table.

“I definitely considered Wolfpack, and, especially, Man-Bat (one of my faves.) But I knew I wanted to tell Weasel’s story so it felt like too many rabid and fuzzy characters,” Gunn said in a social media post, responding to a fan question about the Creature Commandos team. “I considered Vincent Velcoro but wanted to choose a ‘creature’ far outside the usual roster from another part of DC — so I went with Dr. Phosphorous instead. I also considered Solomon Grundy, another favorite, but was pretty set on Frankenstein.”

Die hard DC Comics fans will recognize a couple of those names as prominent members of the Commandos teams from the books. Vincent Velcoro, who has powers similar to a vampire, was one of the members of the original Project M, first introduced back in 1980. Wolfpack has been part of the modern Commandos squad, essentially filling the designated werewolf role originated by Warren Griffith.

The big question for fans after seeing this list from Gunn is whether or not any of these characters will pop up in the DCU in the near future. Creature Commandos is getting a second season, and we already know that a new team has been assembled for those episodes, but there’s no real reason why any of those characters couldn’t join the squad once things pick up.

As far as the live-action DCU goes, everything seems to be on the table at this point, and you know that Gunn will find a way to involve his favorite characters in some capacity. Solomon Grundy and Man-Bat are not only favorites of Gunn’s, but they’re widely loved amongst DC fans, so seeing them in the franchise feels probable. After all, this is a franchise being built with obscure, interesting characters as part of its foundation. Along with Creature Commandos and Peacemaker marking two of the first ever DCU projects, characters like Swamp Thing and Clayface are getting feature films before the likes of Batman or Wonder Woman.

Weird characters are going to be a huge part of the DCU, and that bodes well for any and all Creature Commandos (or Suicide Squad) cast-offs.