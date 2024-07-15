Creature Commandos Producer Says Fans Will Be “Encouraged” by Show

As the seasons prepare to change once again, the new DC Universe is nearly upon us. The Warners-owned franchise officially launches during the holiday season with Creature Commandos, an animated series featuring a roster of characters that’s essentially DC’s Universal Monsters. One of the producers behind the show, Harley Quinn co-creator Dean Lorey, says fans should be “really encouraged” by the tone it sets for the rest of the franchise.

“That’s going to be the first expression of James Gunn’s DC Universe. We’re considering that canon, and I think it expresses his perspective, tonally, on where he wants the universe to go,” Lorey told TheWrap during a stop on the summer TCA tour. “It’s Suicide Squad. He’s done it. People aren’t going to be surprised by what it is, but I think they’ll be really encouraged to see how completely it’s going to inform this new version of the DCU, which I’m very excited about.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who’s all in Creature Commandos?

Creature Commandos features a star-studded ensemble, one that’s also expected to appear in live-action DCU properties as well. Creature Commandos stars Sean Gunn as Weasel, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee (Peacemaker) reprising his role as John Economos.

“Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC,” Gunn previously said of the series. “What we’re doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We’re going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we’ve already cast. I’ve written all seven episodes of the show, and it’s in production. So that’s the first thing, and I love it.”

Creature Commandos will debut on Max this December, although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed. Gunn wrote all episodes of the series.