James Gunn Pays Tribute to Creature Commandos on Anniversary of Their DC Comics Debut

Like most comic characters, the Creature Commandos debuted in a series other than their own. In the case of the horror-inspired team, the Creature Commandos made their first appearance in 1980’s Weird War Tales #93. Now, nearly 40 years later, the group is making the leap to the mainstream thanks to an animated series from DC Studios, and studio head James Gunn is celebrating the team’s anniversary.

“Today marks the anniversary of the #CreatureCommandos‘ first appearance in WEIRD WAR TALES #93. They were created by @JMDeMatteis andPat Broderick, with cover art from Joe Kubert, and are the inspiration for the forthcoming DC Studios’ #CreatureCommandos show out this December which you just might love as much as us,” Gunn tweeted Wednesday.

The makeup of the original team included Warren Grffith, a werewolf; two iterations of GI Robot; Dr. Myrra Rhodes, a Gorgon; Lt. Matthew Shrieve, a full human soldier; Pvt. Elliot Taylor, a version of Frankenstein; and Sgt. Vincent Velcro, a vampire. The version of the team that will appear in the series is somewhat different, as some more classic DC Comics character enter the fray.

Who’s all in Creature Commandos?

Creature Commandos features a star-studded ensemble, one that’s also expected to appear in live-action DCU properties as well. Creature Commandos stars Sean Gunn as Weasel, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and Steve Agee (Peacemaker) reprising his role as John Economos.

“Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC,” Gunn previously said of the series. “What we’re doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We’re going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we’ve already cast. I’ve written all seven episodes of the show, and it’s in production. So that’s the first thing, and I love it.”

Creature Commandos will debut on Max this December, although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed. Gunn wrote all episodes of the series.