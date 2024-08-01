Creature Commandos Trailer Reveals First Look at Surprising Wonder Woman Villain

The DC Universe is headed to new heights later this year, with the debut of the new animated series Creature Commandos. The television show will be the first entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Studios, and the project just debuted its first trailer at a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. In addition to showcasing the series’ titular roster of characters, it confirmed that a familiar Wonder Woman villain will be making her debut in the series.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment from the Creature Commandos trailer, fans can spot Circe, (Anya Chalotra), who is seen using her superpowers to transform incoming gunfire into butterflies. Chalotra’s casting in the role had already been confirmed by Gunn earlier this year, but now we definitely know she is involved with the show.

Who Is DC’s Circe?

Created by Robert Kanigher and Harry G. Peter in 1949’s Wonder Woman #37, Circe is introduced as a powerful goddess with, among other superpowers, the ability to turn unsuspecting people into animals. She is most often an antagonist of Wonder Woman, given the hero’s tie to Greek mythology, inciting the events of George Perez and Russell Braun’s iconic storyline “War of the Gods.” Outside of her Wonder Woman appearances, Circe has since become an antagonist of Supergirl, Superman, and even Rip Hunter.

The notion of Circe’s abilities of animal transformation is particularly interesting within the context of Creature Commandos, given the fact that the team of misfits includes the animal-human hybrid Weasel (Sean Gunn). Gunn recently teased that Weasel’s origin story will be further explored in the series, which begs the question of whether or not Circe might have had a role in it.

Who Are DC’s Creature Commandos?

Initially created by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93, the Creature Commandos are a crop of human-monster hybrids who carry out military actions for the government. The roster of the television adaptation will include Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), and Weasel (Sean Gunn). The series will also star Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

“Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC,” Gunn explained when announcing the series. “What we’re doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We’re going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we’ve already cast. I’ve written all seven episodes of the show, and it’s in production. So that’s the first thing, and I love it.”