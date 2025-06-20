James Gunn Clears Up Batman’s DCU Timeline (And It’s Bad News for a Fan-Favorite Villain)

James Gunn has offered a crucial clarification regarding the timeline of Batman’s activity within the new DC Universe, and it carries significant implications, particularly for fans of classic Gotham City mob boss Rupert Thorne. Responding to fan discussions sparked by events in the animated series Creature Commandos, the DC Studios co-head shed light on the chronology of Doctor Phosphorus’ (voiced by Alan Tudyk) villainous career and his eventual encounter with the Dark Knight. This new insight suggests that Phosphorus may have been operating for a considerable time after his transformation and his murder of Thorne (voiced by Benjamin Byron Davis), potentially meaning Batman arrived on the scene much later, effectively writing Thorne out of Batman’s direct history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes you are right,” Gunn stated on social media, addressing a fan’s query about the timeline. “It would be silly to assume Phosphorus met Batman the minute after he became Phosphorus. I wouldn’t even trust Phosphorus’ sense of time/proclivity for hyperbole.” In Creature Commandos, scientist Alexander Sartorius is betrayed by Rupert Thorne, leading to his transformation into the radioactive metahuman known as Doctor Phosphorus. Phosphorus then brutally murders Thorne and his family, taking over the mobster’s criminal empire. The episode that tells Phosporus’ origin story also confirms he was arrested by Batman, establishing the Dark Knight as an active hero of the DCU.

Later in the series, Phosphorus mentions he hasn’t been “touched in 15 years” since becoming a monster. This statement, coupled with Phosphorus’s takeover of Thorne’s operations, led to speculation about how long the DCU’s Batman has been active, with some fans inferring a very long career if he dealt with Phosphorus. Gunn’s clarification introduces flexibility into this timeline, indicating that Phosphorus’s 15-year lament doesn’t necessarily mean Batman’s confrontation with Phosphorus happened immediately after the villain’s rise. It opens the possibility that Phosphorus operated Thorne’s former enterprise for a significant stretch before Batman became the established protector of Gotham or, at least, before this particular villain drew his attention, thus sidelining Thorne from direct conflict with this iteration of the Caped Crusader.

Batman’s Presence in the DCU

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The confirmation that Batman is an established figure within the DC Universe, rather than an origin-story character, is a cornerstone of his planned integration. Gunn has emphasized that this Batman, like the DCU’s Superman, is already known and operational for a few years, although we still don’t have a detailed timeline of events. This approach allows the upcoming Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, to dive into more complex narratives, notably the introduction of his son, Damian Wayne, as Robin. The very presence of Damian implies a Batman who has been operating for a significant period, long enough to have a son and establish the broader Bat-family. Furthermore, Doctor Phosphorus’s (even if hyperbolic) claim of being a monster for 15 years, coupled with Batman’s eventual capture, further supports the idea of a seasoned crimefighter.

Gunn has openly acknowledged the challenge and importance of defining this new DCU Batman, especially with Matt Reeves’ successful Elseworlds version starring Robert Pattinson running concurrently. Gunn has stated his intention for the DCU Batman to be distinct, not “a campy Batman,” and to have a clear “reason for existing” within this interconnected universe. He confirmed he is actively working with the writer for The Brave and the Bold to ensure the script meets these high standards, highlighting it as a top priority alongside the Wonder Woman script.

Creature Commandos is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.

What are your thoughts on Rupert Thorne potentially having no history with the DCU’s Batman? Let us know in the comments!