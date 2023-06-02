Cruel Intentions Reboot Main Cast Revealed

There's a new Cruel Intentions on the way for a new generation. The 1999 Roger Kumble thriller is getting reimagined by Amazon, this time as a television series. Last month, news broke that Amazon had ordered the new Cruel Intentions to series, developing it for either Prime Video or Freevee. Now that the show is moving forward, the main cast has been set, with production potentially set to begin in Toronto this month.

According to Variety, the entire lineup of Cruel Intentions series regulars has been set, and it includes one face that will be very familiar to fans of the original movie. Sean Patrick Harris is set for a substantial role in the Cruel Intentions series, playing a character named Professor Chadwick. Harris was part of the original Cruel Intentions cast, having played Ronald Clifford. As of now, he's the only cast member from the film confirmed to appear in the series.

The rest of the Cruel Intentions series regulars are as follows: Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline, Zac Burgess as Lucien, Khobe Clarke as Scott, Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice, Sara Silva as CeCe, John Harlan Kim as Blaise, and Myra Molloy as Annie. The casting news also included Laura Benanti and Jon Tenney, who are both set for recurring guest star roles.

Cruel Intentions is described as "two ruthless step siblings who would go to great lengths to stay on top of the social pyramid. In this case, their focus is the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they'll do anything to preserve their power and reputations, even attempt to seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States."

The original Cruel Intentions followed a similar premise, as a pair of prep school step siblings made a wager out of trying to sleep with the headmaster's daughter. The film stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, and Joshua Jackson.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Amazon does with Cruel Intentions? What are you expecting from the series? Let us know in the comments!