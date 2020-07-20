Cursed Holds Off The Last Dance and Conquers Weekend for Netflix
The past week and a half has been a pretty massive period of time for Netflix, as several originals have found substantial popularity since arriving on the site. The Old Guard quickly became one of the streamer's most-watched movies of all time, finding success alongside unscripted titles like Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Indian Matchmaking, and Unsolved Mysteries. However, after this weekend, the top spot on the entire streaming service belongs to the new fantasy/action series, Cursed.
It always seemed like Cursed was destined to be a big one for Netflix, considering how popular Katherine Langford is with the streamer's viewers, and how monumentally successful The Witcher was last fall. Well, Cursed is certainly living up to those expectations. The new series took over the top spot on Netflix over the weekend and has held tight to that position, even as one of the biggest titles of the entire year found its way onto Netflix.
The Last Dance aired on ESPN earlier this year and broke viewership records, telling the story of Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls. The entire series dropped on Netflix on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to knock Cursed out of the #1 spot.
Cursed remains the most popular show or movie on all of Netflix, despite facing stiff competition. You can take a look at how the entire Top 10 shakes out below!
1. Cursed
"Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission to save her people."
2. Fatal Affair
"A lawyer is caught in a terrifying game of cat and mouse when a drink with an old friend escalates into an obsession that jeopardized everyone she loves."
3. The Old Guard
"Four undying warriors who've secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal."
4. The Last Dance
"This docuseries gives a definitive account of Michael Jordan's career and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, packed with unaired footage from the 1997-98 season."
5. Down to Earth With Zac Efron
"Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live."
6. Dark Desire
"Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.
7. The Business of Drugs
"To understand the origins and true impact of the business of drugs, a former CIA analyst investigates the economics of six illicit substances."
8. Unsolved Mysteries
"Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series."
9. The Lorax
"The forest-dwelling Lorax has to stop the short-sights Once-ler from ruining the environment for profit in this adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic."
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.