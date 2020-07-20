Cursed Holds Off The Last Dance and Conquers Weekend for Netflix

The past week and a half has been a pretty massive period of time for Netflix, as several originals have found substantial popularity since arriving on the site. The Old Guard quickly became one of the streamer's most-watched movies of all time, finding success alongside unscripted titles like Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Indian Matchmaking, and Unsolved Mysteries. However, after this weekend, the top spot on the entire streaming service belongs to the new fantasy/action series, Cursed.

It always seemed like Cursed was destined to be a big one for Netflix, considering how popular Katherine Langford is with the streamer's viewers, and how monumentally successful The Witcher was last fall. Well, Cursed is certainly living up to those expectations. The new series took over the top spot on Netflix over the weekend and has held tight to that position, even as one of the biggest titles of the entire year found its way onto Netflix.

The Last Dance aired on ESPN earlier this year and broke viewership records, telling the story of Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls. The entire series dropped on Netflix on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to knock Cursed out of the #1 spot.

Cursed remains the most popular show or movie on all of Netflix, despite facing stiff competition. You can take a look at how the entire Top 10 shakes out below!