Cursed: Netflix's Next Fantasy Series Is Now Available to Stream

Finally, a month after the first trailer made its debut online, the first season of Cursed is now available to stream in its entirety on Netflix. After finding major success with its previous big-budget fantasy series, The Witcher, Netflix is trying to capitalize on the popular genre with its newest venture. Based on the book by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, Cursed is a version of the popular Arthurian legend that we haven't seen before, one that puts the focus on Nimue, the future Lady of the Lake. Nimue is played in the series by Katherine Langford, who is already quite popular with the Netflix crowd, thanks to her performance in the first season of 13 Reasons Why.

The first season of Cursed consists of 10 episodes, all of which are now live on Netflix. Each episode is a bit under an hour in length, making it for a longer binge, but one that can easily be finished in a couple of days. If you're looking for something to stream over the weekend, Cursed is probably the length you're looking for.

In addition to Langford, core cast of Cursed includes Devon Terrell as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk, Sebastian Armesto as King Uther Pendragon, Matt Stokoe as Gawain, Lily Newmark as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine, Emily Coates as Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins as Squirrel, Bella Dayne as Red Spear, and Peter Mullan as Father Carden.

You can check out the official synopsis for Cursed below.

"Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible."

Are you going to be watching Cursed on Netflix this weekend? Do think the show will live up to your favorite Arthurian tales of the past?

