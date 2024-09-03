Daredevil: Born Again to Feature "Most Brutal Action" Marvel's Ever Brought to Screen

It would be a surprise if Disney and Marvel Studios' new iteration of Daredevil is quite as brutal as the acclaimed Netflix series, but it does seem as though the stars are aligning for Marvel to put out something more violent than they have before. Set photos from Daredevil: Born Again have featured characters covered in blood, and just the involvement of characters like the Punisher lets fans know that this will likely be something different. Now, those involved behind the scenes of Daredevil: Born Again are getting fans even more hyped, proudly proclaiming the "brutal" violence that will be featured in the series.

Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel television, streaming, and animation, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about several of the studio's upcoming projects. When the subject of Daredevil: Born Again came up, Winderbaum promised a kind of action that hasn't been featured in the franchise to this point.

"I'll tell you, some of the most brutal action we've ever brought to the screen is coming in Daredevil: Born Again, which isn't a horror show, but really it packs a lot of power and there's a lot of visceral action, to say the least," the producer explained.

Daredevil: Born Again is going to be leaning into the violence, the same way that the upcoming Agatha All Along series is going to lean further into the horror elements.

In the same interview with EW, Winderbaum talked about how the horror in Agatha All Along is going to be its own unique situation, and it will feel different from titles like Moon Knight or Werewolf by Night.

"I think that it goes back to the filmmaker's intent," said Winderbaum. "The horror on screen in Agatha is going to be different than the horror on screen in Marvel Zombies, is going to be different than the horror on screen in Blade. It was different than the horror on screen in Moon Knight. It really depends on the vision of the filmmaker on what horror cues you're pulling from. And that's not just unique to horror. It's unique to any genre we're playing with. Obviously, there's many different ways to tell a story."

The good news as it pertains to Daredevil: Born Again, Agatha All Along, or any other upcoming Marvel project, is it sounds as though the studio wants to lean more into the differences between these projects, rather than the similarities.

Dardevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in 2025.