Marvel Fans Hyped After First Looks at Daredevil: Born Again & Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios finally gave fans their first look at Daredevil: Born Again and Thunderbolts*. The True Believers are pleased with Marvel Studios’ big 85th Anniversary video this morning. Charlie Cox’s eyes are glowing red under that amazing red Daredevil mask. That red stare got a glowing review from @Ian_W_G, who said, “They made the eyes so much better!” Hopefully, we get to see more of Matt Murdock in action before Daredevil: Born Again swings onto Disney+ next year. Sabine Targaryen Solo speaks for all of us when they say, “Really hope the trailer is released soon.” We’ll have to wait a while for that. But, all the reports that have been circulating about the new Daredevil revival has had fans optimistic about the return to Hell’s Kitchen.

Thunderbolts* was not going to be left out of the party here either. The newest tease from the movie saw this motley team getting on an elevator together for their clandestine mission. Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John Kamen are all here to wrangle whatever unseen threat they’ve been tasked with containing. (A lot of Marvel fans think it’s The Sentry! What other reason does Lewis Pullman have to keep dodging questions about who he’s playing.) @Heromytop is just ecstatic to see the former Winter Soldier back out there. They wrote, “I fw this bucky look, it’s great.” The “Pugh Crew” is stoked to see Yelena right at the center of this team. @Jeremy_Verberg writes, “I am really excited to see Yelena again and I’m very curious to the chemistry of the team together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daredevil and Thunderbolts Head Towards Mature Corner Of The MCU

Marvel Studios shows off 2025’s slate.

For fans of Thunderbolts*, it feels like a long time since the movie was announced. A writers and actors strike delayed production and it’s finally coming in 2025. But, the Daredevil faithful have been rallying to save the show for years before that the Marvel team-up movie was announced. Daredevil: Born Again is poised to bring back so many classic elements of the Netflix show. One of those returning pieces? Jon Bernthal. It was a surreal experience for people at D23 when the Punisher actor strolled out onto that stage with Charlie Cox, Vincent D’onofrio and Deborah Ann-Woll.

Marvel Entertainment asked him about what’s different with the return to Daredevil. He explained that some of the show’s nastier tendencies have been turned up this time around. So, if Echo had that parental advisory on the front, you can expect that warning to get a workout with Daredevil: Born Again.

“I think if you’re a fan of the show that you saw before, you’re gonna be a fan of this. I think we’re just taking it a step further,” Bernthal said after Marvel Studio’s D23 presentation. “We’re all here, we’re all enormously happy to be with each other, we’re proud of what we did. If you’re a fan of [Marvel’s Daredevil], you’re gonna be enormously happy.”

Did you love the trailer? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!